Friday Night Frenzy: Oct. 21, 2022

See which team will take home with W in this week's edition of Friday Night Frenzy!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Every week, WCNC Charlotte takes a look at how Charlotte's high school football teams fare in Friday night action. Check out this week's teams and how they stack up.

Ardrey Kell vs. Olympic

This week, the Ardrey Kell Knights suit up and head to Trojan territory at Olympic. Which of the south Charlotte favorites will come out on top?

Olympic came into the game unbeaten, and the Knights had just one loss.

A conference championship was on the line.

FINAL SCORE

Olympic 34

Ardrey Kell 21

In the third quarter, the Knights took the lead with a dive play at the goal line.

But Olympic grabbed the lead right back when running back Reese Graham raced into the end zone.

Then the Trojans took control when QB Elijah Holmes rolled to his right, fired and found a wide open Sterling Greene for a score.

And the defense sealed it.

Off a deflected pass, Cameron Watson got the game-clinching interception as Olympic stayed undefeated and won a league title.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.