Friday Night Frenzy: Oct. 28, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If it's a Friday night in late October, it must be high school football season. And that means the WCNC Charlotte Sports team is bringing you another week of Friday Night Frenzy!

Each week, the WCNC Sports team takes a look at some of the most intense high school match-ups across the Charlotte area. Whether it's a classic rivalry or newfound foes on the field, we've got the up-close-and-personal highlights you need!

Butler vs. Independence

Independence capped off a 9-1 regular season with a big win over its rival, reclaiming the King of the Hill trophy.

The Patriots shot out to a 17-0 lead with a field goal, a 75-yard punt return TD by Sincere McIntyre and a QB keeper from Justin Little.

But the Bulldogs bounced back and took the lead when QB Zach Lawrence dropped a big-time pass in the bucket to Eli Sylvester.

However, the Patriots took the lead back and preserved a victory with defense, specifically with two interceptions from Quentin Reddish.

Coming into the contest, Butler had won 18 of the last 19 games in the rivalry.

FINAL SCORE

Butler - 21

Independence - 27

Providence Day vs. Charlotte Latin

Providence Day School's Chargers took on the Hawks of Charlotte Latin. Even though the Hawks were meant to soar in the skies, they found themselves completely grounded by the Chargers.

Down 7-0, the Hawks looked to be threatening to score when Charlie Smith's pass to Tylder Hendley turned into a big game.

But Latin could not cash in, and the Chargers took control.

Jadyn Davis found Channing Goodwin on a short route, and Goodwin ran it into the end zone to go up 14-0.

On a later drive, Davis lofted the ball to Jordan Shipp who came down with a sensational one-handed catch.

Then Chris Peal broke off a long run to put Providence Day up 21-0 and the Chargers went on to win, 42-0.

FINAL SCORE

Providence Day - 42

Charlotte Latin - 0

