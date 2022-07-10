Friday Night Frenzy: Mountaineers take on Red Raiders, Wildcats up against Bulls

The boys of fall are back on the turf! Who will win this week?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We're back to our regularly scheduled Friday Night Frenzy this week! And as usual, we're bringing you highlights and scores from key high school football games in the Carolinas!

This week, WCNC Charlotte is at two games to get you up close and personal looks at the hardest hits, best touchdowns, and coolest catches! If it's Friday night during football season, that means it's Friday Night Frenzy!

Kings Mountain vs. South Point

We're back west of Charlotte this week as the South Point Red Raiders take on the Kings Mountain Mountaineers. Last week, the Red Raiders notched a home victory when Crest came to town, but this time they made the trip to Cleveland County.

Kings Mountain controlled the first half, building a 10-0 lead behind a Caleb Holland rushing touchdown.

But in the second half the Red Raiders pulled closer when Cam Medlock plunged into the paint to make it 10-6.

From there, the Mountaineers created separation.

Quarterback Lamont Littlejohn fired over the top to Zay Smith who scored on a long touchdown pass.

Then Robert Kendrick hit the edge and scored on the ground.

The Mountaineers maintained their perfect record with a 31-20 win.

FINAL SCORE

Kings Mountain - 31

South Point - 20

Hickory Ridge vs. Lake Norman

The Lake Norman Wildcats are on the prowl this week as the Ragin' Bulls of Hickory Ridge host them. But the 'Cats couldn't quite pounce, and the Ragin' Bulls charged them out of the bullpen.

Lake Norman came into the game but Hickory Ridge was battle-tested.

On the first play from scrimmage, the Ragin' Bulls forced a turnover when J.J. DeVos popped the ball loose and Vincent Tuder jumped on it.

From there, Vincent Griffin found the end zone on a run and Hickory Ridge was up 7-0 early.

On their next possession, Bulls QB Caden Haywood cut a deep pass through the Cabarrus County sky and into the arms of Christian Hamilton for a long touchdown to make it 14-0.

The Ragin' Bulls started to run away with the game on their third possession.

Haywood again took to the skies, this time finding Jalen Harris.

Harris cut back to evade a tackle and scored, making it 21-0 before the blink of an eye, and Hickory Ridge spoiled the Wildcats' perfect record with a 55-10 win.

FINAL SCORE

Hickory Ridge - 55

Lake Norman - 10

