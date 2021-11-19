Friday Night Frenzy: Playoffs Round 3

Two NCHSAA playoff matches are on the slate tonight, plus the NCISAA Div. 1 championship!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's another week of Friday Night Frenzy, and we're close to the end of football season in North Carolina! Four teams in the NCHSAA are in round three of playoffs tonight, and we'll highlight two teams duking it out for the Division 1 NCISAA championship!

Maiden vs. Salisbury

Maiden and Salisbury are meeting up tonight to see who moves on to the next round of playoffs. Will the Blue Devils bring the heat? Or will the Hornets swarm their way forward?

FINAL SCORE:

Maiden - 32

Salisbury - 20

Kings Mountain vs. Dudley

Kings Mountain is taking on Dudley in the third round of playoffs, all for a chance to move forward to the next level. Will the Mountaineers climb on? Or will the Panthers pounce on?

FINAL SCORE:

Kings Mountain - 10

Dudley - 36

Providence Day School vs. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (GA)

The NCISAA is holding the Division 1 championships, and Providence Day School will face Rabun Gap-Nacoochee from Georgia. Will the Chargers rush to bring the championship home? Or will the Eagles soar back to the Peach State as winners?

FINAL SCORE:

Providence Day School - 14

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee - 9

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

