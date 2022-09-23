Friday Night Frenzy: Sept. 23, 2022

The WCNC Sports team is taking a look at two high school football games across the area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's Friday, once again, during high school football season, and that means another week of Friday Night Frenzy on WCNC Charlotte!

The WCNC Sports team is taking a look at two high school football games across the area, breaking down the matches with highlights, key storylines, and interviews with the teams! Which teams will bring home the W this week?

Chambers vs. Hough

Each team came in with one loss and should be championship contenders later this season.

Visiting Hough got going early when Markell Quick returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown to make it 7-0.

Later, Tad Hudson found Ethan Johnson for a TD strike and the Huskies led 14-0.

But Chambers wouldn't go down without a fight.

Bubba Chambers took a QB keeper up the middle and was untouched into the endzone, making it 14-7.

But the Huskies secured the win with a safety, leaving with a 16-7 victory.

FINAL SCORE:

Chambers - 7

Hough - 16

South Meck vs. Berry

Already up 7-0, South Meck's defense got the ball back.

Koen Webb played centerfield on a ball thrown high into the air. Webb came down with it and had a nice return before being pushed out of bounds.

South Meck capitalized with points off of the turnover, and scored a few possessions later when receiver Micheal Nesbit took the direct snap, and found his way into the end zone.

South Meck beat Berry, 46-6.

South Meck - 46

Berry - 6

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts