Friday Night Frenzy: Sept. 29, 2022

High School football on a Thursday? It's more likely than you think!

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's Friday Night Frenzy again -- or is it? This week, we've got two high school football games for you on a THURSDAY! It may not involve dances under the Friday night lights, but these four teams are still hitting the turf for another check in the win column. And no matter what day it's played, WCNC Charlotte Sports has you covered with highlights and scores!

South Point vs. Crest

This week's Game of the Week took us west of Charlotte to South Point High School in Belmont, where the Red Raiders hosted the Crest High School Chargers from Shelby.

South Point scored on its first play from scrimmage when Cam Medlock raced up the middle for a touchdown to make it 7-0.

In the second quarter, the Chargers tied things up with Nytavious Huskey hit the edge and scored to make it 7-7.

South Point would answer, though, and Medlock bowled his way in on a dive play to give the Red Raiders a 14-7 lead.

Then QB Patrick Blee found Aaron Chaney for a touchdown pass.

South Point stayed unbeaten, winning 35-13.

FINAL SCORE

South Point - 35

Crest - 13

Providence vs. Mooresville

The Panthers of Providence High School welcome Mooresville's Blue Devils to their home turf.

Mooresville's Jawarn Howell had a dazzling touchdown run to extend Mooresville's lead to 14-0.

But the Panthers have a must-watch running back in Luke Bailey. He stiff armed three defenders en route to a big third-down run into Blue Devils territory.

From there, Providence aired it out with Anthony Tandoh winning a jump ball in the end zone and putting Providence on the board.

But on the last play of the first half, Jamere Cherry scored for Mooresville on an option keeper, and the Blue Devils won after a wild second half, 40-28.

FINAL SCORE

Providence - 28