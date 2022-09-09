Friday Night Frenzy: Sept. 9, 2022

WCNC Charlotte's sports team gets a closer look at two games under the Friday night lights!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's another Friday during high school football season, and that means another week of Friday Night Frenzy on WCNC Charlotte!

Each week, the WCNC Sports team gets a closer look at two high school football games across the area, breaking down the matches with highlights, key storylines, and interviews with the teams! Which teams will put another one in their win columns this week?

Weddington vs. Ardrey Kell

The Warriors finally got a chance to play in front of their home crowd and took advantage.

The Knights, who won the matchup last season, scored first on a big run up the middle by Beylor Morgan.

But Weddington quickly answered.

Warriors QB Tyler Budge hit a deep pass to Zymill Patterson who reeled it in on the front pylon for a score.

Budge didn't stop.

He then found Griffin Reimer, dropping it in the bucket for the receiver to make the catch in stride on his way to the end zone.

Later, Evan Gilbert was the recipient of a Budge TD pass fired over the middle and Weddington took a 23-7 lead in to the break.

Budge picked up where he left off in the second half, finding Patterson once again for another score.

FINAL SCORE

Weddington - 31

Ardrey Kell - 14

Myers Park vs. Butler

The Mustangs once again could not break through for their first win of 2022, as Butler's stingy defense kept Myers Park out of the game.

The Mustangs did muster a field goal, a big, 41-yard boot off the foot of Hank Thompson to cut Butler's early lead to 7-3.

But the Bulldogs responded immediately.

Sophomore QB Zach Lawrence hit a wide-open Makhi Carr down the sidelines to put butler up 14-3.

The rest of the first half was sloppy for both teams, but Butler got things going once again in the second half en route to a decisive victory.

FINAL SCORE

Myers Park - 9

Butler - 34

