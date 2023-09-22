Friday Night Frenzy: September 22, 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's late September, school is well in session, and that means it's still high school football season in the Carolinas! Welcome to week six of Friday Night Frenzy on WCNC Charlotte!
Each week, the WCNC Sports team gets an up-close look at hometown teams in the area, getting the best hits and highlights for you to enjoy. We feature the players you know and love and support, along with the coaches leading them each season!
Who will add another tally to the W column this week?
Game of the Week: Hough vs. Chambers
The Hough Huskies and Chambers Cougars faced off tonight, and the final score was close! After time ran out, the Huskies maintained the edge by just three points!
FINAL SCORE
Hough - 19
Chambers - 13
Independence vs. Charlotte Catholic
The Patriots of Independence High School tussled on the turf this week with the Charlotte Catholic Cougars! In the end, Independence liberated a win with a hefty lead!
FINAL SCORE
Independence - 31
Charlotte Catholic - 10
Weddington vs. Dutch Fork
The Weddington Warriors took a trip down I-77 to face off against the Dutch Fork Silver Foxes in Irmo, South Carolina! It's another close match this week, but the Warriors won out by three points!
FINAL SCORE
Weddington - 17
Dutch Fork - 14
Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.