Friday Night Frenzy: September 8, 2023

Each week, the WCNC sports team brings you the most intense highlights from high school football across the Carolinas. Will your hometown teams take home the wins? Find out this week!

Game of the Week: Butler vs. Weddington

Butler was coming off a huge win against a nationally ranked team going into Friday's game against Weddington. So how'd the Bulldogs fare?

Butler QB Zachary Lawrence got the scoring started with a long touchdown run to put the Bulldogs up, 7-0.

But the Warriors would respond, with QB Tyler Budge firing a touchdown strike over the middle to Javon Barber.

At the close of the first half, Weddington's Matthew Moonan lined up and drilled a 49-yard field goal to give his team a 12-7 lead going into the break.

After the half it was 15-7, but Butler capped off a drive as Keyshawn Barrino plunged into the endzone, and with a 2pt conversion, the Bulldogs tied the game 15-15.

Then the Butler defense clamped down, helping to the Bulldogs to a big victory.

FINAL SCORE

Butler - 22

Weddington - 15

Monroe vs. East Meck

The high-flying Monroe Redhawks visited East Meck Friday. East Meck was on the move, but was it enough to beat Monroe?

East Meck's Marquis Byrd raced towards the sideline on the game's second play but was knocked out of bounds before scoring, and East Meck's field goal was blocked.

Monroe took over from there, on its first offensive play, Kaygan Chambers hit Jordan Young with a deep pass for a 64-yard touchdown.

On the next possession, Nymir Kendell scored on a 35-yard run, and Monroe improved to 3-1.

FINAL SCORE

Monroe - 70

East Meck - 0

Lake Norman vs. Marvin Ridge

It was a battle of the unbeatens as Lake Norman hosted Marvin Ridge. Lake Norman's defense played great early, but the Mavericks took over in the first half. So who came out on top?

The Mavericks were all over the scoreboard int he first half with three touchdown passes from QB Evan Medders.

But Lake Norman raced back to a victory.

FINAL SCORE

Lake Norman - 23

Marvin Ridge - 21

