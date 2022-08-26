Friday Night Frenzy: Aug. 26, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — High school football season continues to wind back up, and the WCNC Charlotte Sports team is back with scores and highlights for Friday Night Frenzy!
The 2022 season is already underway for some schools across the Charlotte area, and we'll bring you a look at games each week! From the best touchdowns to incredible interceptions, Friday Night Frenzy gets you a closer look at the action on the turf!
Here are the games we're covering this week:
Providence Day School vs. Weddington
Weddington comes up to the Queen City to take on Providence Day School! Will the Weddington Warriors win the battle? Or will the Chargers slam them out of the win column?
FINAL SCORE
Providence Day School - 52
Weddington - 32
Providence vs. South Mecklenburg
The Providence Panthers host the South Meck Sabres in this meeting! The big question: which big cats will claw in a W? Will the Panthers pounce on their home field, or will the Sabres scratch them out?
FINAL SCORE
Providence -
South Meck -
