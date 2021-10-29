x
HS Football

Friday Night Frenzy: Week 11

It's Friday night, which means there's a new round of football teams aiming for the W. See which teams will come out on top
Credit: jaflippo - stock.adobe.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new week of Friday Night Frenzy is underway! WCNC Charlotte is following new two high school football games tonight. See which teams will come out on top!

Marvin Ridge vs Weddington

The Marvin Ridge Mavericks were ready to stampede, but Weddington's Warriors have plenty of fight in them. Who left the gridiron with a victory?

FINAL:

Marvin Ridge: 18

Weddington: 23

Butler vs Independence

The Butler Bulldogs are ready to fetch a win, but the Independence Patriots are marching on as well. Will Butler's bite be just as bad as their bark? Or will Independence declare victory in this blitzing battle?

FINAL:

Butler: 42

Independence: 13

Need to catch up? Check out last week's edition of Friday Night Frenzy!

