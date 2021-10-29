Friday Night Frenzy: Week 11

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new week of Friday Night Frenzy is underway! WCNC Charlotte is following new two high school football games tonight. See which teams will come out on top!
Marvin Ridge vs Weddington
The Marvin Ridge Mavericks were ready to stampede, but Weddington's Warriors have plenty of fight in them. Who left the gridiron with a victory?
FINAL:
Marvin Ridge: 18
Weddington: 23
Butler vs Independence
The Butler Bulldogs are ready to fetch a win, but the Independence Patriots are marching on as well. Will Butler's bite be just as bad as their bark? Or will Independence declare victory in this blitzing battle?
FINAL:
Butler: 42
Independence: 13
Off the Clock with Carboni is a weekly, in-depth, inside look at Charlotte sports, including the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets, and more, hosted by WCNC Sports Director Nick Carboni.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn (coming soon) || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.