Friday Night Frenzy: Week 2

Are you ready for another week of high school football?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Football season is back in full swing! We're now in the second week of high school football in the Charlotte area, and more gridiron throwdowns are in the cards!

Friday Night Frenzy is bringing you the hottest highlights each week, showcasing high school football teams as they duke it out under the stadium lights. This season is extra important as COVID-19 all but struck down the season last year. Now, more teams are hoping to safely get back to the field.

Here's a look at the matchups WCNC Sports tracked for this week's Friday Night Frenzy:

Charlotte Catholic vs. Hickory Ridge

Charlotte Catholic's Cougars sought to pounce on the Ragin' Bulls of Hickory Ridge High School. But would the Bulls storm through the Cougars' home turf?

FINAL SCORE

Charlotte Catholic - 34

Hickory Ridge - 19

West Charlotte vs. Harding University High School

The West Charlotte Lions have plenty of pride, and they carried that with them to the field at Harding University High School. Did Harding's Rams hit back at these cats?

FINAL SCORE

West Charlotte - 20

Harding - 8

Weddington vs. Providence Day

The Weddington Warriors get a back-to-back feature here on Friday Night Frenzy, and once again defending their home turf! Were they able to hold it down against Providence Day School's Chargers?

FINAL SCORE

Weddington - 28