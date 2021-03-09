Friday Night Frenzy: Week 3

Which high school football teams are bringing the heat?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We're now at Week 3 of high school football, and that means another week of Friday Night Frenzy!

WCNC Charlotte has a look at three games local high school teams are facing off in as the season continues. Which teams will add one to their W column this week?

Chambers vs. Glenn

The Chambers Cougars are back again, and this time they're trying to pounce on their home turf! Can they tackle the Glenn Bobcats from Kernersville?

FINAL SCORE

Chambers - 30

Glenn - 6

Myers Park vs. Reagan

The Myers Park Mustangs charged onto their home field to defend against the Reagan Raiders of Pfafftown! Who will emerge victorious in this faceoff?

FINAL SCORE

Myers Park - 35

Reagan - 20

Harding vs. North Mecklenburg

Harding University High School is back under the Friday night lights this week, and this time, North Mecklenburg's Vikings are paying the Rams a visit! Who will win in this clash?

FINAL SCORE

Harding - 14

North Mecklenburg - 27

