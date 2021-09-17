Friday Night Frenzy: Week 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's Week 5 of high school football, and that means another week of Friday Night Frenzy!
WCNC Charlotte has a look at four games local high school teams are facing off in as the season continues. Which teams will add one to their W column this week?
North Meck vs. Hough
Tonight, the Hough Huskies will face off against the Vikings at North Meck. Only one team will come out victorious, but which will it be?
Final Score
North Meck:
Hough:
Catholic vs. Providence
The Charlotte Catholic Cougars will go head to head against Panthers at Providence High School. Which team will take home the gold?
Final Score
Catholic:
Providence:
Porter Ridge vs. Ardrey Kell
This week, Ardrey Kell's Knights will take on the Pirates at Porter Ridge. Find out which team will come out on top.
Final Score
Porter Ridge:
Ardrey Kell:
West Meck vs. Chambers
The West Meck Hawks are going into the ring this week, facing off against the Cougars at Chambers High School.
Final Score
West Meck:
Chamber:
