Week 7 of Friday Night Frenzy 2023

Mavericks take on Vikings, Yellow Jackets take on Redhawks -- all signs that it's the middle of high school football season!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Welcome to Week Seven of high school football season in North Carolina! That means another week of Friday Night Frenzy on WCNC Charlotte!

Each week, the WCNC Sports team gets the top highlights and hits from hometown high school football games and tallies up the final scores, getting you caught up on the action under the Friday night lights! Which teams will be tops this week? Check out the game summaries below!

Game of the Week: Mallard Creek vs. North Mecklenburg

The Mavericks of Mallard Creek took on the Viking of North Mecklenburg, and galloped to a hefty victory!

FINAL SCORE

Mallard Creek - 34

North Meck - 7

Monroe vs. Forest Hills

The game between the Monroe Redhawks and Forest Hills Yellow Jackets only went to three quarters after a brawl unfolded Friday night.

The Monroe Police Department first confirmed the game was suspended to WCNC Charlotte, saying the game got intense and led to arguments. A WCNC Charlotte photographer filming the game said the fight happened outside of the stadium.

The game was suspended, and the stadium was cleared out. Officials called the game in favor of Monroe.

A spokesperson for Union County Public Schools provided this statement to WCNC Charlotte:

Union County Public Schools does not support violent behavior, and we will not tolerate fights or any kind of aggressive conduct during athletic events. Our football games should be a fun and safe experience for everyone who attends. What we experienced tonight was embarrassing and disappointing, and we expect better behavior from our students, parents and community members. I want to thank school staff, the Monroe Police Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Office for their rapid response to this incident.

We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners on this investigation. The students involved will be disciplined according to our Code of Conduct.

FINAL SCORE

Monroe - 28

Forest Hills - 0

