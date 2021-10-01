x
HS Football

Friday Night Frenzy: Week 7

See which team will be victorious in this week's installation of Friday Night Frenzy!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's officially October, and that means football weather is in full effect!

WCNC Charlotte is showcasing four high school football games this week. See which school will be taking home the wins this week: 

South Point vs. Crest

The South Point Red Raiders face off with the Crest Chargers on the road? Who took home the win in Shelby?

FINAL SCORE

South Point - 26

Crest - 27

Myers Park vs. Ardrey Kell

The frenzy continues as Myer Park's Mustangs host the Ardey Kell Knights! Did the Mustangs stampede at home, or did the Knights claim victory?

FINAL SCORE

Myers Park - 13

Ardrey Kell - 7

Rabun Gap vs. Charlotte Christian

The Charlotte Christian Knights welcomed Rabun Gap's Eagles all the way from Georgia! Were the Knights able to defend the castle, or did Rabun Gap soar above the tower?

FINAL SCORE

Rabun Gap - 23

Charlotte Christian - 10

Off the Clock with Carboni is a weekly, in-depth, inside look at Charlotte sports, including the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets, and more, hosted by WCNC Sports Director Nick Carboni.
