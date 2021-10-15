Friday Night Frenzy: Week 9

A set of matchups is on the slate for this week of high school football!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another week brings with it another slate of games for Friday Night Frenzy! This week, we're taking a look at three matchups in the Charlotte area to see who will bring home some glory!

Charlotte Catholic vs. Butler

Charlotte Catholic's Cougars are raring to pounce again, this time against the Butler Bulldogs! In this fight against big cats and dogs, whose paws will take home the W?

FINAL SCORE:

Charlotte Catholic - 21

Butler - 28

Mallard Creek vs. Hough

The Hough Huskies are back this week, this time facing off against the Mallard Creek Mavericks! Will Hough tame Mallard Creek, or will the Mavericks stampede with a win?

FINAL SCORE:

Mallard Creek: 7

Hough: 31

Rock Hill-Northwestern vs. Spring Valley

This game takes us south of the border into South Carolina as Rock Hill-Northwestern's Trojans charge down to Spring Valley! Who will come out on top?

FINAL SCORE:

Rock Hill-Northwestern - 35

Spring Valley - 21

