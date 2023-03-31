Jadyn Davis, NC Player of the Year, commits at Michigan

Davis made the announcement in front of a national TV audience and a packed gymnasium at PDS.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Providence Day School rising senior QB Jadyn Davis committed to play at the University of Michigan at a ceremony at the school Friday.

Davis made the announcement in front of a national TV audience and a packed gymnasium at PDS. Other schools Davis considered were Clemson, UNC, Ohio State and Tennessee.

At the announcement, Davis told WCNC Charlotte he was happy to have the decision off of his shoulders.

"I felt a great deal of satisfaction just to think about I had you know 30-40+ offers and just to get out of this hole and it was a hard decision," Davis said. "I felt the decision that was right for me and nobody else. I'm grateful for this opportunity to showcase my talents at the University of Michigan."

Davis was surrounded by his family, including his parents, who said they are happy with the decision not just from an athletic standpoint.

"It's more like a family feel," Brandi Davis, Jadyn's mom, said. "I always tell [Jadyn] at the end of the day, it's about being a good human not about being a good athlete. And they're great men at the University of Michigan."

Davis holds the title of the state of North Carolina Player of the Year and is a two-time state champion.

Davis will play his senior season at PDS in 2023.

