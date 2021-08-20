Friday Night Frenzy: Week 1

WCNC Charlotte has highlights from the first week of high school football!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday Night Frenzy is back, and WCNC Sports is bringing you highlights from high school football games in our area!

After a year of dealing with pandemic restrictions and many game cancellations, just about everyone is anxious to hit the field, from the players and coaches to the fans in the stands, from the band and cheerleaders to the booster clubs and press box announcers!

Here's a look at the games we covered this week as football season kicked back into high gear:

Charlotte Christian vs. Weddington

The Charlotte Christian Knights paid a visit to the Weddington Warriors in the first full week of games!

FINAL SCORE

Charlotte Christian - 7

Weddington - 14

Phillip O. Berry vs. East Mecklenburg

The East Meck Eagles hosted the Berry Academy Cardinals on Aug. 20 to open up the first week of high school football!

Note: a final score is posted below this video. The final score was not available at the time of the original broadcast.

FINAL SCORE

Berry - 35

East Mecklenburg - 31

Cardinal Gibbons vs. Chambers

The newly-christened Chambers Cougars traveled to Raleigh to try and pounce on the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders for Week 1!

Note: This game faced a weather delay. The score below reflects the score at the time of publishing, around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2021.

CURRENT SCORE

Cardinal Gibbons - 9

Weddington - 21

