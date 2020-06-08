NCHSAA delays start of fall sports again

Fall sports were scheduled to start September 1, but Gov. Roy Cooper's extension of Phase 2 reopening has forced the NCHSAA to delay them further.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With Gov. Roy Cooper extending Phase 2 of his coronavirus reopening plan, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced Thursday it will again delay the start of fall sports.

NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker notified member schools sports will be pushed back beyond the original September 1 deadline. Tucker said the organization hopes to have a decision on the fall sports calendar by August 17.

"We want to play sports during this upcoming school year and are making plans to do so; however, the health and safety of all participants, including coaches and other essential staff, will be a priority as decisions and plans are made," Tucker said.

Some districts in North Carolina have allowed teams to begin workouts under NCHSAA guidelines but full team practices have not started. Union County Schools, for example, started workouts on July 6, while Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools haven't yet started.