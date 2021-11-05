NCHSAA to discuss NIL for high school athletes

Generally, high school athletes aren't allowed to make money because they participate in athletics.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina leaders are debating whether high school athletes should be able to make money off their names.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) Board of Directors held its regular winter board meeting Wednesday and Thursday. Among the topics being discussed was name, image and likeness (NIL).

The ability of college athletes to monetize their NIL has been a hot topic over the last year, as star athletes like Sam Howell from the University of North Carolina signed endorsement deals with companies like Bojangles.

According to a report from WRAL, the National Federation of State High School Associations, the governing body of high school sports, held a news conference to discuss NIL after the NCAA approved it.

The NFHS emphasized the need for parents, coaches and student-athletes to be educated about NIL, particularly college-bound athletes, to ensure they're in compliance with all amateurism requirements. The NCHSAA did not specify the specifics of any NIL discussions during this week's meetings.

