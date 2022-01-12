NCHSAA approves pay raise for referees in all sports in 2023

Effective Jan. 1, 2023, officials in all sports will receive a 10% raise. They'll also receive bigger paychecks for working doubleheader events.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A raise for high school sports officials and referees was approved unanimously by the N.C. High School Athletic Association Board of Directors on Thursday morning during its regular winter meeting in Chapel Hill.

Effective Jan. 1, 2023, officials in all sports will receive a 10% raise rounded to the nearest dollar.

In addition, officials will no longer receive a reduced double-header rate for covering two games in a single location on the same day. Instead, officials will receive two single-game checks, resulting in a bigger paycheck. The new policy will also create a bi-annual schedule to review the compensation of officials.

