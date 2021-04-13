North Stanly High School football season concluded after COVID-19 exposure

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — 1AA #1 seed North Stanly High School's 2020-21 football season has been concluded earlier than expected after a COVID-19 exposure.
According to Beverly Penington, the director of student services and county athletic director, the North Stanly High School football team is currently under quarantine.
Further details about the nature of the COVID-19 exposure have not been released, but the team's football season has been concluded under guidance from the Stanly County Health Department.
