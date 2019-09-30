CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the first time in 30 years, participation in high school sports has declined. It comes as concern surrounding head injuries intensifies.

The number of athletes playing high school football hasn’t been this low since the turn of the century.

Head injuries, technology, and more demands on teenagers time than ever before are all contributing to the declining numbers. It's not just in high school football -- other sports including basketball are also seeing a drop in participation.

"When I started 30 years ago, you know the participation, it seemed like you would get every male in high school almost," Coach Van Smith said. "We just don’t get the numbers anymore.

Smith coaches at Harding University High in west Charlotte. His experience is backing up the findings of the National Federation of State High School Associations.

"A lot of parents are worried about the concussion," Smith said.

High school football is seeing decline for the fifth year in a row. While football has taken strides towards safer practices, other sports with less contact are following its lead.

"Today’s society, safety is a key issue," Steve Gummer with Charlotte Soccer Academy said.

Last week Charlotte Soccer Academy sent out an email requiring parents and kids to complete online concussion education through a service called SportGait.

"It’s definitely something I think about, and you can never be too cautious with your kids," one parent said.

Gummer said it’s just as important for parents and young athletes to be educated on the subject of concussions as it is for coaches and trainers.

"I think if everybody is invested in it, and everybody follows the procedures then the more information is the better to keep young players safe," Gummer said.

While high school sports participation is down overall, some sports are seeing increasing participation -- including boys and girls soccer.

