CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week's student-athlete of the week is Myers Park senior Parker Mendenhall. He's a guard and team captain on the Mustangs football team, and he currently holds a 4.5 GPA in the classroom.

"When you walk in the classroom you just have to have that focus to just learn," Mendenhall said. "On the field, you have to focus on learning and also be able to shut out everything else off the field, in your head, and just take in everything you can so you can be better and strive towards excellence."

After his days at Myers Park are done, one of the most valuable things Mendenhall will take with him is how to make a difference in the community.

"Our program really cultivates a sense of family and a passion for the person beside you and a passion for the seniors on the team," Mendenhall said. "At Myers Park, we have this great atmosphere, this great field, this great community and it's a family within the community so the community builds off of us and we build off of them."

Mendenhall said he is undecided on where he wants to attend college, but would like to go to a liberal arts school that will challenge him at the next level.

