TODAY to feature Mallard Creek High School in its Friday Morning Lights segment

Friday, Sept. 29, will be a big Homecoming game for the Mavericks, but before kickoff, the school gets to celebrate on NBC's TODAY.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you hear screams and cheers from the campus of Mallard Creek High School in north Charlotte on Friday, don't be alarmed. It's probably the result of all the excitement brewing around NBC's TODAY being there ahead of its homecoming game against North Mecklenburg High School!

Mallard Creek students and faculty will get a big shout out on the national stage on Friday, Sept. 29, as The Today Show is featuring the school during its Friday Morning Lights segment.

The segment will air around 7:50 a.m. on WCNC Charlotte, so make sure to set your DVR or watch live to support the school.

WCNC Charlotte's Nick Carboni will be there live to participate in all the festivities.

Contact Nick Carboni at ncarboni@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart