Statesville High School, West Iredell to finish football game Monday

The game was stopped midway through the third quarter when three people were arrested and a threat was made against the stadium, police said.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Following multiple arrests and "threats of mass violence" during the high school football game Friday, Statesville High School and West Iredell are scheduled to conclude their game Monday without fans in the stadium.

The incident happened at Statesville High School on Oct. 6. Shortly after several people were arrested on drug and weapon possession charges. Iredell-Statesville Schools district leaders and police decided to evacuate the stadium and postpone the game after police learned of a threat.

None of the people arrested last week were students, according to police. The suspects included 20-year-old Keonta Chambers, who was wanted for eight outstanding felony warrants related to a shooting that injured a 14-year-old in September. Two people who were with Chambers were also arrested. Officers said they found a handgun with an extended magazine and marijuana inside a vehicle belonging to Chambers.

As a result of the safety concerns, school leaders opted to reschedule the game 4:30 p.m. Monday without fans.

"I hate it for our fans, students and community that we could not finish the game," Superintendent Dr. Jeff James said.

The game was suspended with just under five minutes left in the third quarter. At the time, West Iredell led Statesville 18-13.

The incident at Friday night's game was the latest in a string of brawls at games in the Charlotte metro area.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools made changes a week after a fight during the Harding University High School game.

The Chesterfield County School District, across the state line in South Carolina, also implemented a chaperone policy, requiring students in eighth grade or below to be accompanied by a chaperone aged 21 or older.

