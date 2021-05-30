x
Carolina Hurricanes lose to Tampa Bay Lightning in series opener

Goodrow put the reigning Stanley Cup champions ahead for good when he shot from a sharp angle on the left side.
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) chase the puck during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Barclay Goodrow beat Alex Nedeljkovic for the go-ahead goal at 12:39 of the third period to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 to open their second-round playoff series. 

Goodrow put the reigning Stanley Cup champions ahead for good when he shot from a sharp angle on the left side.

The puck skid underneath Nedeljkovic’s right pad as it lifted slightly off the ice near the post to break a 1-1 tie. Brayden Point also scored for Tampa Bay and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 37 saves. 

Jake Bean scored his first career playoff goal for Carolina.

