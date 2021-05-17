x
Staal, Niederreiter lift Hurricanes past Predators 5-2

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Wednesday, May 18
Credit: AP
Carolina Hurricanes' Brady Skjei (76) and center Jordan Staal (11) celebrate Staal's goal against the Nashville Predators with defenseman Brett Pesce during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Staal scored twice and Nino Niederreiter beat Juuse Saros for the go-ahead goal early in the third period, helping the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators in the first game of the teams' first-round playoff series.

 Niederreiter hammered the puck past Saros from between the circles at 2:26 of the third. Staal followed midway through the third by corralling a loose puck and beating Saros. 

Teuvo Teravainen and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for Carolina. Filip Forsberg and Erik Haula scored for Nashville. Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Wednesday.

