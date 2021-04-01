Charlotte Checkers opt out of 2020-21 American Hockey League season

The Checkers will reach out to season ticket holders within 48 hours of the announcement to discuss options.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Checkers team announced Monday it will not participate in the 2020-21 American Hockey League season. The season kicks off on Feb. 5

The team's decision was made based on "numerous safety and logistical concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic," and was made in conjunction with the Checkers' NHL affiliate, the Florida Panthers.

“While we are disappointed that we cannot resume playing at this time, both the Panthers and Checkers feel it is in the best interests of all parties to opt out for this season,” Checkers Owner and CEO Michael Kahn said, in part, in a statement.

Kahn said travel concerns, safety needs, COVID-19 cases in the area, and other factors all played a role in the decision to opt-out.

The Checkers will reach out to season ticket holders within 48 hours of the announcement to discuss ticket holders' options.

“Despite the travel and business challenges involved with this year, we feel that this decision will not impact our player development system as we continue to provide necessary environments for growth," said Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito. "We look forward to the continuation of our partnership with the Checkers organization and the puck drop of 2021-22 in Charlotte.”

The team now will turn to focus on the 2021-22 season.