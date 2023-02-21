Svechnikov ends drought with 2 goals, Hurricanes beat Blues

The Hurricanes won their fourth game in a row and for the 11th time in their last 12.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Andrei Svechnikov scored twice in the first eight minutes to break a 19-game goal drought and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Sebastian Aho had a second-period goal, and Seth Jarvis added a goal and two assists. Svechnikov also had an assist as the Hurricanes won their fourth game in a row and for the 11th time in their last 12.

Frederik Andersen stopped 35 shots for his fifth consecutive victory.

Justin Faulk scored for St. Louis. The Blues lost their third in a row and haven’t won a road game since Jan. 8. They’ve dropped five straight away from home.

Jordan Binnington made 33 saves.

With the Carolina organization still basking in the glow of Saturday night’s Stadium Series game when about 57,000 fans watched a 4-1 win over the Washington Capitals at nearby Carter-Finley Stadium, the Hurricanes didn’t allow there to be a gap in the momentum.

Svechnikov scored 1:26 into the game. That ended what had been the longest goal drought in the winger’s 338-game NHL career. His second goal came at 7:57, converting a rebound of a Jarvis shot.

Faulk, a former Carolina defenseman, scored at 3:59 of the second period and threatened again later in the period.

Then Aho’s goal at 16:36 of the second restored the two-goal cushion. It was his team-leading 25th goal this season, giving him 12 in the last 13 games.

WELCOME BACK

Defenseman Marco Scandella of the Blues played in his first game of the season. It was his 700th NHL game.

Scandella took a spot held by Jake Neighbours, who went on injured reserve Monday with an upper-body injury.

NOTES: The Hurricanes have outscored their opponents 17-6 during their current winning streak. … Binnington has lost in three consecutive starts following a game when he served as a backup.

UP NEXT

Blues: Host Vancouver on Thursday night.

Hurricanes: Host Ottawa on Friday night.