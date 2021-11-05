Holiday Bowl canceled hours before kickoff, robbing NC State of postseason success

The Wolfpack learned they will not get a chance to reach the 10-win milestone when the Holiday Bowl was canceled on Tuesday afternoon.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Another North Carolina State sports season will be cut short in 2021 in another 'what if' that Wolfpack fans will ponder about for some time.

The Wolfpack learned they will not get a chance to reach the 10-win milestone when the Holiday Bowl was canceled on Tuesday afternoon, hours before the game was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. EST in San Diego. Various reports noted that Pac-12 opponent UCLA was struggling with COVID cases.

"I thought it was fake news to be honest," NCSU head coach Dave Doeren told WRAL News. "Our team's done everything right. We had 100% of our team vaccinated ... we were prepared to play this game. Our opponent wasn't, apparently."

