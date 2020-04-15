CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Triple Threat Academy is a local AAU basketball organization that holds camps, training sessions and fields teams for several age groups of boys and girls. It's run by former Virginia Tech Hokie, Dorenzo Hudson.

"Trying to elevate their game and be better basketball players," Hudson said, "and better students."

But now like many teams at many levels, the instruction must be done remotely.

Hudson and his team of coaches were quick to put together virtual meetings and workouts (indivudual and team) soon after the coronavirus crisis shut down gyms and group workouts.

"Just a lot of patience and making sure they get it right," said coach Richard Hall. "It kind of teaches you to be a better coach."

Added coach JT Thompson: "Making sure our guys stay active, because we don't know how long this will last."

Just like everyone else working from home, the academy's players are still adjusting.

"It's definitely weird," Will Stevens said. "It takes a little bit of adjusting to go from practicing twice a week for a little bit to staying at home and everything's online."

It can even provide a valuable lesson.

"Even though something can prevent you from doing something, always going," said Daniel Ben-Yohanan. "I don't have to do the workout sheets, but I still do them sometimes."

Added Stevens: "Nothing's guaranteed, stuff can be taken away really easily."

The parents are appreciative of the workouts, and the fact that the coaches still show interest from afar.

"The coaches really do try," said Yaron Ben-Yohanan. "No one has asked them to do this, it's them trying to keep the kids healthy, away from their phones, outside in the backyard, not with other kids, by themselves, that's why we joined, because of the coaches, because of how much they care about the kids."