HoopTee Charities Legends Dinner brings together some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment

Hornets President Fred Whitfield's group is committed to giving underserved children academic and athletic opportunities

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment descended on Steak 48 in Charlotte on Monday night.

From NBA legends Alonzo Mourning, Muggsy Bogues, Charles Oakley and Ron Harper.

To NASCAR royalty like drivers Denny Hamlin and Kurt Busch.

And musical artists Eric Church and Anthony Hamilton.

The names were big, and the faces were recognizeable.

"To have my friends come in and support our mission in the community of changing the lives of underserved kids. We're trying to recognize living legends. I'm fortunate to have all these great friendships. They believe in our mission."

The charity group is committed to "opening up opportunities for underserved children to connect with outstanding experiences both academically and athletically."

This year, HoopTee Charities and the Grant Williams Foundation along with Providence Day School joined together to donate $500,000 in academic scholarships for four years, for four incoming freshmen at PDS.

Williams, who plays for the Boston Celtics, is a graduate of the school.

"I remember the very first year he did it in Greensboro," Bogues said. "For him to be able to serve the community and these kids and give them an opportunity to reach their full potential, it's a great and blessful thing to be a part of."

The dinner is in advance of the HoopTee golf event, which will be held this summer in Charlotte for the 19th time.