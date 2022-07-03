Sports legends gather in Charlotte for inaugural HoopTee Legends Dinner fundraiser

HoopTee Charities aims to provide opportunities to underserved children to attend both academic and athletic programs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's not every night you get Muggsy Bogues, Thomas Davis, Denny Hamlin, Roy Williams and more all in one room together. Sports legends gathered in Charlotte Monday night for a good cause: the inaugural HoopTee Legends Dinner fundraiser event at Steak 48.

The event aimed to bring together sports legends and business executives to support HoopTee Charities in its efforts to provide opportunities to underserved children to attend both academic and athletic programs in North Carolina.

“I am deeply grateful for our corporate sponsors, individual donors, partners and friends who have stood by HoopTee Charities with their outpouring of support," HoopTee Charities Founder Fred Whitfield said in a statement. "Because of them, HoopTee is able to contribute to influential youth-based programs and extend our reach to help our future generation far more than anything I ever could have dreamed possible.”

The event had quite the roster, with over a dozen legends in attendance:

Former Charlotte Hornets player Muggsy Bogues

UNC-Chapel Hill football coach Mack Brown

Former Charlotte Hornets player Dell Curry

Former Carolina Panther Thomas Davis

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin

NBA great Ron Harper

Former Charlotte Hornets player and current basketball executive Alonzo Mourning

NFL great Bruce Smith

ESPN sports journalist Marty Smith

Former Carolina Panther Steve Smith, Sr.

WNBA great and current head coach for the South Carolina Gamecocks Dawn Staley

PGA golfer Harold Varner, III

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace

Legendary former UNC men's basketball coach Roy Williams

The legends dinner is the newest fundraiser for the nonprofit, which also hosts the HoopTee Hardwood Legends Dinner in New York and the Annual HoopTee Celebrity Golf Classic in Charlotte.

At Monday's event, HoopTee Charities announced four scholarships, going to two boys and two girls, to attend Charlotte Country Day School.

