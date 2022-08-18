The retired U.S. women's soccer goalie said it's a decision she'll never live down.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At the end of March, retired U.S. soccer goalie Hope Solo pleaded guilty in Forsyth County District Court after being arrested in a Walmart parking lot for impaired driving and child abuse.

Thursday, Solo shared more about the incident in her latest podcast episode 'Hope Solo Speaks.'

"About four and a half months ago, I made the biggest mistake of my life. I let alcohol get the better of me in a decision that I will never live down, a decision that has come at a great cost to me and my family," Solo said.

Solo was arrested at a Walmart located on Parkway Village Circle in Winston-Salem.

According to court documents, an officer reported seeing Solo passed out in the car, with the engine running and her two young children in the car. Officers said they could smell alcohol. Documents also revealed she refused a breathalyzer.

She was charged with impaired driving (DWI), resisting arrest, and misdemeanor child abuse.