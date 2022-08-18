x
'Biggest mistake of my life,' Hope Solo opens up about North Carolina DWI arrest

The retired U.S. women's soccer goalie said it's a decision she'll never live down.
Credit: AP Images
Hope Solo, retired U.S. soccer goalkeeper and two-time Olympic gold medalist

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At the end of March, retired U.S. soccer goalie Hope Solo pleaded guilty in Forsyth County District Court after being arrested in a Walmart parking lot for impaired driving and child abuse. 

Thursday, Solo shared more about the incident in her latest podcast episode 'Hope Solo Speaks.'

"About four and a half months ago, I made the biggest mistake of my life. I let alcohol get the better of me in a decision that I will never live down, a decision that has come at a great cost to me and my family," Solo said. 

Solo was arrested at a Walmart located on Parkway Village Circle in Winston-Salem. 

According to court documents, an officer reported seeing Solo passed out in the car, with the engine running and her two young children in the car. Officers said they could smell alcohol. Documents also revealed she refused a breathalyzer.

Credit: Winston-Salem Police
Hope Solo arrested in Winston-Salem

She was charged with impaired driving (DWI), resisting arrest, and misdemeanor child abuse. 

Forsyth County's chief district court judge sentenced Solo to probation for 24 months. 

