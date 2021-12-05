Hornets to face Atlanta Sunday down 4 players, including Ball and Rozier

The teams play for the second time this season. The Hawks won the last matchup on Nov. 21. Clint Capela scored 20 points to help lead the Hawks to the win.

ATLANTA — The Charlotte Hornets are back on the court in Atlanta Sunday as they face the Hawks at State Farm Arena.

The forthcoming match is scheduled just one day after it was announced four players were placed in the NBA's Health and Safety protocol. Those players include LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Jalen McDaniels, and Mason Plumlee.

#Hornets announce that not only are LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier in COVID-19 Health & Safety protocol, but starting center Mason Plumlee and reserve F Jalen McDaniels as well.



Unless any test negative 2x in 24 hours it’s 10 days out. Charlotte has 5 games in that span. @wcnc — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) December 4, 2021

The teams play for the second time this season. The Hawks won the last matchup on Nov. 21. Clint Capela scored 20 points to help lead the Hawks to the win.

The Hornets are 4-2 against opponents in the Southeast Division. Charlotte allows the most points in the Eastern Conference, giving up 115.4 points while allowing opponents to shoot 46.6%.

The Hawks are 3-1 against Southeast Division opponents. Atlanta is second in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.3% from deep, led by Skylar Mays shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

Top Performers

LaMelo Ball averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 20.0 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Terry Rozier is shooting 48.4% and averaging 20.5 points over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

Young is shooting 46.1% and averaging 26.2 points for the Hawks. John Collins is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Last Ten Games

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 116.4 points, 43.2 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 114.3 points, 46.0 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.6 points per game.

Injuries

Hawks: Cam Reddish: out (wrist), De'Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).

Hornets: Cody Martin: day to day (illness), Mason Plumlee: day to day (calf).

The match is set to begin Sunday at 6 p.m. at State Farm Arena.

