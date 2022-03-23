Hornets center finds free throw success with left hand

Mason Plumlee switched to shooting his left hand to using his right hand

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Even the Charlotte Hornets' top lefthanded player is impressed with teammate Mason Plumlee's newfound success as a southpaw.

"He's shooting lefty better than me," Miles Bridges said.

Something had to give for Plumlee, who is shooting a career-worst 38% from the free-throw line this year.

In a game at New Orleans, he switched from shooting the charity shots with his right hand to his left.

"It's no secret, it's not like I had anything to lose, based on how I was shooting from the free-throw line," Plumlee said. "After I saw the first couple go in I just stuck with it."

Plumlee has made 8-of-13 since the switch, and said it stems from an injury to his right index finger that left it swollen.

"He found some rhythm with it and we're just going to leave it there," coach James Borrego said. "We're going to leave it alone."

The Hornets (37-35) have won five-straight games and are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference with 10 games to go.