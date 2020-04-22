CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego has been working from home after the season abruptly shut down on March 11.

In his second season, Borrego has been staying busy by meeting virtually with his team, spending quality time with his wife and children and making them homemade smoothies.

"The smoothie bar is open 24 hours a day," Borrego said. "Strawberry, banana, orange. If you want to get a little creative you get the peanut butter in there. Now we've added oatmeal to give a little more punch to the smoothie. We're in good shape, family's well, we're blessed."

Borrego's young team was starting to play well towards the end of the abbreviated season, going 4-4 in its final four games, including victories over Houston and Toronto.

In the Hornets last game, they soundly beat the Miami Heat on the road, 109-98.

"My focus right now has been on those final 8 games," Borrego said. "The future is bright. Our young guys, our core is in place. We've got to add to this group to get better and take the next step."

Like over 6 million others, Borrego watched Sunday's debut of "The Last Dance," an ESPN docu-series that chronicles Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.

Unlike the rest of the viewers, Borrego has first-hand experience with Jordan, who is the owner of the Hornets.

So what was it like to meet Jordan on his job interview?

"Surreal. Surreal to meet him," said Borrego. "And the meeting was at his home in Florida. My number one objective was to go in there and get the job. I had to sell a vision. Mentally I'm going in there with a purpose. But once you face him eye to eye for the first time, it's a very surreal experience. Such a presence, you know when he's in the room. He's got an extreme aura about him. But it was a very positive experience for me."

