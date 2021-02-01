Hornets cold shooting leads to loss vs. undermanned Memphis team

Charlotte shot just 29% from three-point range

Dillon Brooks scored 21 points and the undermanned Memphis Grizzlies beat the Charlotte Hornets 108-93.

Memphis had seven players ruled out for various health reasons and dressed just nine.

Kyle Anderson finished with 18 points and a career-best 11 rebounds, and Brandon Clarke 15 scored for Memphis.

Charlotte got just a combined 23 points from Gordon Hayward (14), Terry Rozier (6) and Devonte' Graham (3).

It's only 5 games but Devonte' Graham's shooting struggles are glaring.



17-62 (27.4%) from the field, and 11-36 (30.5%) from 3PT.#hornets #nba — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) January 2, 2021

Bismack Biyombo led Charlotte with 16 points and 12 rebounds, and LaMelo Ball had 15 points and a team-best six assists.