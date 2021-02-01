Hornets cold shooting leads to loss vs. undermanned Memphis team

Dillon Brooks scored 21 points and the undermanned Memphis Grizzlies beat the Charlotte Hornets 108-93.
Memphis had seven players ruled out for various health reasons and dressed just nine.
Kyle Anderson finished with 18 points and a career-best 11 rebounds, and Brandon Clarke 15 scored for Memphis.
Charlotte got just a combined 23 points from Gordon Hayward (14), Terry Rozier (6) and Devonte' Graham (3).
Bismack Biyombo led Charlotte with 16 points and 12 rebounds, and LaMelo Ball had 15 points and a team-best six assists.
The Hornets travel to Philadelphia to face the 76ers on Saturday and Monday.