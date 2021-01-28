x
Hornets comeback attempt falls short against Pacers

Charlotte trailed Indiana by 17 after the first quarter
Indiana Pacers forward Doug McDermott, left, shoots over Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Indiana won 116-106. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Doug McDermott had 28 points, Domantas Sabonis had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Charlotte Hornets 116-106. 

Sabonis, who was questionable coming into the game with a bruised knee, started and finished 9 of 10 from the field. 

Malcom Brogdon had 25 points and Justin Holiday chipped in 19 points for the Pacers, who have won three of their last four games. 

Terry Rozier had 20 points for the Hornets, who have dropped six of seven.

"My belief is over time it will turn," said Charlotte coach James Borrego. "But it's not going to happen overnight. You can't give in. There's moments you want to give in. Our group can't do that, and I don't believe we will."

