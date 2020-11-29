Hornets complete sign-and-trade for Gordon Hayward

Charlotte swaps second-round picks with Boston

The Charlotte Hornets have acquired forward Gordon Hayward and unprotected 2023 and 2024 second-round draft picks from the Boston Celtics in exchange for a heavily protected 2022 second-round draft pick as part of a sign-and-trade transaction between the two teams.

The deal was first reported on Nov. 21, but became official on Sunday, Nov. 29.

The Celtics will only get Charlotte’s draft pick if the Hornets finish in the top five in the league next season, so it’s unlikely they will get anything in the deal other than unloading Hayward’s contract.

Hayward previously agreed to a four-year, $120 million deal to join the Hornets.