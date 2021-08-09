Hornets extend contract of head coach James Borrego

Organization pleased with Borrego's player development

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hornets believe coach James Borrego can turn things around in Charlotte.

The Hornets announced Monday they’ve signed Borrego to a multiyear contract extension.

He had one year left on his contract before the extension.

“We’re extremely pleased with the job that Coach Borrego and his staff have done in their three years in Charlotte," GM Mitch Kupchak said.

Borrego is 95-124 in three seasons with the Hornets, but has given team owner Michael Jordan enough confidence that things are moving in the right direction.

"Coach and his staff have built a strong player development program and it has resulted in the continued improvement of our young players," Kupchak said. "He has implemented an exciting style that our team likes playing and our Hornets fans enjoy watching."

The Hornets were 33-39 last year and lost to the Indiana Pacers in the play-in game.