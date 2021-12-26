Hornets forwards Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington enter health and safety protocols

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hornets were happy to be home after a long, tough road trip that ended with a big win over Denver on Thursday.
But on Sunday the team had to place forwards Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington in the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols.
They have been ruled out for Monday's home game against Houston.
Guard Cody Martin remains in the protocol as well.
The protocols require players to be sidelined at least 10 days or record two negative tests in a 24-hour period before resuming basketball activities.
The team just weathered a stretch without a handful of players due to the protocol, including starting guards LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier.
Bridges is having a career year, averaging 19.7 points per game.
Washington is coming off one of his top performances of the year, hitting a trio of three pointers and making a defensive stop in the team's win at Denver.