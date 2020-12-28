Hornets get first win of season against star-studded Nets

Gordon Hayward had 28 points for Charlotte

Gordon Hayward had 28 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets handed the Brooklyn Nets their first loss of the season, 106-104.

Hayward, acquired in a sign-and-trade this offseason with Boston, did it in all phases - making 12 of 20 shots, setting up his teammates for good shots by using his playmaking ability and also helping the Hornets escape from some potentially bad possessions.

Coach Borrego says tonight's game has set the bar for what this Hornets team can do, credits the win over Brooklyn on the team playing a full 48 minutes and a great defensive effort.



Terry Rozier added 19 points, including two clutch free throws, and P.J. Washington added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets, who limited the Nets to 42.7% shooting from the floor.