CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets beat the odds in the NBA Draft Lottery, for once.

Fans were thrilled when Charlotte did not receive the 8th pick in the weighted system, because that meant they were guaranteed a Top 4 pick.

The Hornets best odds were to receive the No. 8 pick at 34.5%.

But Charlotte will pick third in the draft, which will be held Oct. 16.

