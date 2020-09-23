Hornets hold team workouts for first time since March

Charlotte entered Phase B of In-Market bubble workouts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets took the practice floor as a team for the first time since March, this week.

Entering Phase B of the NBA's in-market bubble workouts, Charlotte held voluntary group practices at its Spectrum Center practice facility.

"We warmed up. We got some skill work in, then we played," said coach James Borrego. "We were live for 60 minutes. That was the bulk of our day."

The Hornets ended the 2019-20 season with a win at Miami, which went on to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

In its final seven games, the Hornets also defeated the Toronto Raptors, and lost to the Denver Nuggets by just two points, both teams made deep NBA playoff runs.

Borrego said the scrimmage on Wednesday was promising.

"It was much sharper and much better than I expected," said Borrego.