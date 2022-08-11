Hornets blow 12-point lead in 105-95 loss to Trail Blazers

Charlotte led 72-60 in the third quarter but were unable to prevent Portland from taking over the game.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets were overpowered by the Portland Trailblazers as Damian Lillard scored 26 points and handed Charlotte their sixth loss in a row.

Portland took over the game in the third quarter after coming back from 12 points down and sitting on the lead the rest of the way as Charlotte was unable to keep up offensive production in the fourth quarter.

It's the sixth loss in a row for the Hornets (3-9) who are off to their worst start since the 2011-2012 season when the Charlotte Bobcats were (2-10) after 12 games. Charlotte fans and NBA statisticians may remember that team as finishing with the worst percentage ever for an NBA team with a 7-59 (.106) record.

The Hornets opened the game with a big first quarter and led 30-25 before the Trail Blazers added 33 points in the second quarter to go up 58-53 at the half.

Charlotte went on a 19-2 run to open the third quarter that had them up by 12 with seven minutes to go in the period. Terry Rozier and P.J. Washington contributed to the run with back-to-back 3-pointers as Kelly Oubre Jr. sank a flurry of free throws.

After the brief onslaught, Portland pulled back into it and led 86-79 at the end of the third quarter. Portland's 26-7 run to finish the quarter was made possible, in part, by the Hornets shooting 1 of 9 from the field after taking the 12-point lead.

Neither team surpassed 20 points in the fourth quarter as Charlotte missed multiple attempts to close the margin.

The Hornets managed to pull within six points in the 4th quarter but the Trail Blazers cruised to the win.

Lillard led the game with 25 points thanks partially to six 3-pointers. Portland's Shaedon Sharpe came off the bench and had an efficient night, shooting 7 of 10 and making both free throw attempts for 17 points total.

All five of Charlotte's starters scored double digits with Terry Rozier leading the way with 18 points after shooting just 6 of 20, including a 5 of 13 3-pointer mark. Mason Plumlee had his best points-outing of the season, scoring 16 points and making 70 percent of his shots.

Portland outshot Charlotte by connecting on 53% of their shots to Charlotte's 37%.

Charlotte remains 13th in the NBA Eastern Conference standings, tied with Detroit and Orlando.

Portland, meanwhile, continues outperforming expectations and sit in the top three of the Western Conference standings with an 8-3 record.