Hornets lose by 68 points in preseason finale

Charlotte missing several key players against Dallas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets suffered the biggest margin of defeat in an NBA game in 15 years, losing 127-59 to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Thankfully, the game did not count. It was Charlotte's final preseason tune-up.

Already without key players Gordon Hayward (NBA Health & Safety), Terry Rozier (ankle) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (ankle), the Hornets lost Miles Bridges (knee discomfort) and P.J. Washington (dislocated finger) during the contest.

Rookie James Bouknight scored the most points of any Hornet with 12.

Cody Martin had 11 points.

LaMelo Ball scored four points in 11 minutes of action, and the Hornets shot 27.4% from the field.

"We'll see how we respond from this," coach James Borrego said. "These aren't the efforts we want. That's not what we're looking for. Our effort has to be better and it starts with me."

Borrego hoped that the injuries to Bridges and Washington were not serious.