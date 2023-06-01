Hornets lose late to the Pacers 116-111

Charlotte led with just over a minute left in the game.

INDIANAPOLIS — Myles Turner scored 29 points as the Indiana Pacers held on for a win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Charlotte (11-30) was just over a minute from pulling off their second upset in a row. The Hornets shocked the Milwaukee Bucks (25-14) 138-109 on Friday and fell 116-111 to the Pacers (23-18) on Sunday.

The lead swung back and forth with both teams putting up hot and cold quarters. In the end, the Pacers gained the lead with 53 seconds remaining and did not relinquish it from there.

Charlotte held a 27-15 lead after the first quarter banked off a 13-0 run in the final six minutes of the frame.

Indiana pushed back in the second quarter and took the lead to go into the locker room up 47-45. The Pacers went on a 20-7 run that closed the gap. A weak 18-point period from the Hornets let the lead slip out of their grasp.

The Hornets cleaned up in the second half, though, and regained the lead with a three-pointer from Jalen McDaniels.

Charlotte led by as much as 6 points in the fourth quarter on multiple occasions but each time Indiana pulled back to keep the game within one score.

Indiana tied the game at 107 with 1:11 remaining in the game with a Turner free throw, a move that would become exclusive for the Pacers in the final minute of regulation.

Charlotte's fouls continuously gave the Pacers chances for free throws as time winded down and Indiana slipped to a 112-109 lead with 21 seconds left.

On what was essentially the team's last shot to tie the game, Mason Plumlee attempted a dunk with 12 seconds left but that effort was blocked by Turner.

The Hornets ultimately lost 116-111, dropping their hopes at a second straight win.

Both teams put up almost identical stats. From the field, Charlotte shot 38 of 88 (43.2%) and Indiana shot 38 of 87 (43.7%). The Pacers were slightly better on 3-pointers and the Hornets were a little better on free throws.

It was the slimmest of margins that decided Sunday night's game, one of which was Turner, who led the game with 29 points on the night. Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton earned a double-double with 16 points and 13 assists.

P.J. Washington led the Hornets with 22 points. Mason Plumlee earned a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

All of Charlotte and Indiana's starters scored double-digit points.

The Hornets remain 14th in the Eastern Conference, three games behind the Orlando Magic and eight games behind a playoff spot.

The Pacers sit in 6th place in the Eastern Conference.